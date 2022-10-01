Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) with enthusiasm are in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)-- the birth anniversary of last Holy Prophet (PBUH), all across the country including Federal capital with great respect and religious enthusiasm.

Ahead of this sacred occasion, majority markets and streets of the federal capital are echoing with 'Darood o Naat's' in the love and respect of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) while people have decorated their houses and buildings with buntings and decorative lights as a mark of devotion.

The owners of shopkeepers, buses, trucks, taxis, and motorcycles are seen busy in decorating their shops and vehicles artistically to pay great homage to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), said a citizen.

On the other hand, country's electronic,radio, print and digital media have also started publishing special supplements and naat competition programmes since sighting of Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent to highlight different aspects of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), said a tv program anchor.

Naat khawani arrangements and processions holding are also being planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) on His birth anniversary.

A citizen commented that almost all streets and bazaars in every town, village and small localities were decorated with green flags bearing religious slogans and darood.

Public and private buildings were decorated and illuminated, said a women, adding, gates at entry points of streets were installed that wore beautiful looks.

A large number of people including excited children are equally participating in the processions and naat competitions, said another student.

According to vendors, they have set up colorful stalls with unique collection of badges, stickers, flags and banners inscribed with the slogans paying respect and reverence to the Prophet (SAW).

Like men, women are also arranging Milad mehfils at homes to express love and gratitude to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), said a women citizen.