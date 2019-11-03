Preparations to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Preparations are at its peak to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on the sanctified day of 12th of Rabi ul Awwal on November 10, with full religious zeal and fervor.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions would also be taken out from the city and Naat Khawan will pay tribute to Holy Prophet PBUH on this.

Special programmes are being prepared for paying tributes and to highlight different aspects of the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) the greatest educator of mankind.

All city streets and roads including bazaars and shopping centers will be beautifully decorated with lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Gates are being erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milar-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.

All private and public buildings are being beautifully illuminated with colored lights on this occasion to express jubilation over the sacred day.

Earlier, the security plan for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi is being finalized and plan was unveiled in a meeting chaired by City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana. SSP Operation Tariq Walliat, SSP Investigation Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal Asif Mehmood and other police officials will visit the procession routes and ensure an effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties on the day. The police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner. Close liaison will be maintained with organisers of the procession and other gatherings in the city. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of procession and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.