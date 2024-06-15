Preparations to celebrate Eid ul Azha on June 17 in full swing in AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Kashmiris dwelling on both sides of the LoC—AJK and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir are all set to celebrate Eid ul Azha likely on June 17 with traditional religious zeal and fervor.

The AJK government has announced three-day public holidays from June 17 to June 19 on account of Eid ul Azha celebrations across AJK.

In the continuation of the renewal of the religious, historic, and invincible bondage with Pakistan, people of Jammu and Kashmir on both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world will celebrate Eid ul Azha simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the festival in Pakistan on June 17 with traditional religious zeal and devotion, with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques at Fajr for the stability, integrity, unity, and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah; the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir; the early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands, including Palestine and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir territory; and the early success of the Kashmiri indigenous struggle for liberation of the occupied homeland from India's forced and unlawful occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special Eid ul Azha prayer congregations will be held in all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory, including the state’s metropolis, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, and Neelam valley districts, where the people will offer Eid prayer at mosques, Eid gahs, and open places.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir State, the Muslim population of the internationally acknowledged disputed occupied state is fully determined to celebrate the sanctified festival of Eid-ul-Azha across the occupied territory in spite of all odds, including heavy restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces across the held state, especially in the Muslim majority region of Kashmir Valley, where the mosques, including the central ancient historical Hazratbal mosque in occupied Srinagar, have been locked by the Indian occupying forces, denying Kashmiri Muslims to offer the prayers, including Jumma and Eid prayer, says a report reaching here on Saturday from across the line of control.

