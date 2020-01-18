Preparations to conduct Local Government elections are continue: says PEC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh, Muhammad Javed Afridi said that election commission was engaged in preparations to conduct local government elections and electoral rolls were being updated in the regard.

Talking to media persons during visit of a display center at the main school in Nawabshah on Saturday the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) said that the deadline for entry of votes, transfer, objection and correction of details entered in concerned forms was fixed at January 24, 2020.

He urged the public to visit Display Centers and use Form-15 for vote entry and transfer, Form-16 for deletion of vote and any objection on it and Form-17 for correction of the particulars in voter list.

He advised that in case of any confusion contact concerned District Election Commissioner or Registration Officer to ensure the registration of vote.

The PEC said that under section 27 of the Election Act 2017, the vote would be registered or transferred only at the current or permanent address mentioned at National identity card.

To a question he said that public interest was widely witnessed in registration of votes as awareness in this regard has increased manifold.

In response to another question, he said that prompt action has been ensured on the complaints of registration of fake votes, entry of vote in another constituency or entry of vote by any foreigner.