Preparations to mark 'Independence Day' in full swing

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Preparation to mark the 76th Independence Day is in full across the district, here Sunday.

A good number of stalls have been established at various locations. Shopkeepers selling flags, stickers, badges, bangles, souvenirs, etc.

Kids are visiting the stalls with their parents and other elders of the families as August 14 is approaching, and the enthusiasm of people is also increasing. Both, the rich and the poor, are purchasing accessories as per their financial status to decorate their bicycles, motorcycles, and cars.

Saqib, a 10-year-old kid talking to APP, informed that he purchased a badge from a stall.

Zuhaib, another 13-year-old boy said that he would purchase big national flags and hoist these at his own house.