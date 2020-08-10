Preparations to mark Independence Day in full swing

The preparations to mark the 73rd Independence Day in a befitting manner on August 14, across the megalopolis are underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The preparations to mark the 73rd Independence Day in a befitting manner on August 14, across the megalopolis are underway.

With four days to Independence Day and end of smart lockdown imposed to contain the transmission of COVID-19 pandemic, the preparations have begun in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate the day with zeal and zest.

As the Day gets around the corner, the buildings are being illuminated to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm.

Following Standard Operating Procedures announced by the government to stop advancement of coronavirus, the different organizations will hold various digital activities with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

The most enthusiastic are children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi dresses, toys and other accessories are set up across the city to attract youth and children.

Talking to APP, Manzoor, who has set up a stall of flags, buntings etc. in Clifton area said that this year the business has not gained momentum yet as compared to the previous year. "I am hopeful things would change with an end to smart lockdown", he said.

The University of Karachi will also observe the day with adoption of SOPs. This year students will not be participating in the Independence Day celebrations due to outbreak of COVID-19.

The Karachi sports Foundation in collaboration with New ports Institute of Communication & Economics will launch the tree plantation campaign in connection with the Independence Day.