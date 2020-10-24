Preparations to mark Oct 27 as Kashmir black day finalized in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :The civil society organizations, political parties and Kashmiris leadership here Saturday finalized arrangements to observe October 27 as Kashmir black day to strongly condemn the illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by India.

They would take out massive protest demonstrations, rallies and walks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts to denounce the illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by India on October 27.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to South Waziristan, people of all 35 districts of KP including Kashmiris would participate in rallies, walks, seminars and marches to register their protest against India's forced occupation of IIOJK and abolishing special status of the occupied velley where innocent Kashmiris especially women and children were subjected to brutal oppression, brutalities and sexual violence at the hands of Indian occupational forces.

Each year, October 27 is observed as Kashmir black day by Kashmiris across the world including Pakistan to strongly condemn the forced occupation of IIOJK by Indian forces.

Educational institutions, human rights organizations, NGOs and Kashmirs forums have also finalized various programs, protest rallies, walks, seminars and symposiums in connection with the black day.

In Peshawar, Kashmiris have prepared special banners and posters inscribed with different slogans such as "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan, Kashmir is the juggler vein of Pakistan and Indians Occupied Forces go out of Kashmir." These banners and posters are being displayed at permanent places, bus stands, highways, motorways, and roads to expose sexual violence, human rights abuses, atrocities and extra judicial killings of the oppressed Kashmiris at IIOJK.

Kashmir solidarity walk would also be taken out from Peshawar City to Press Club on October 27 where thoussnds of protestors would raise slogans against the forced occupation of IIOJK and would demand right of self determination to Kashmiris of IIOJK as promised to them by the UN.

Declamations and painting competitions were also planned at different Government and private educational institutions where speakers would highlight Kashmir dispute besides expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren through their speeches and art work.

Special documentaries would be screened on tv channels and newspapers would publish special supplements including features, articles and columns to highlight various aspects including international legal and human rights dimensions of Kashmir dispute besides atrocities, sexual violence and human rights abuses in IIOJK where over 700,000 Indian Occupied forces had broken all records of crualties and oppression against innocent Kashmiris especially women and children.

Photo exhibition was also planned to highlight human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings, disabilities of Kashmiris through pellet guns at the hands of Indian forces.

The districts administration of all 35 districts have finalized arrangements for the observance of the black day.

Protest demonstrations would also be taken in merged tribal districts where tribesmen would strongly condemn illegal occupation of IIOJK by India.