Open Menu

Preparations Under Way For Layyah Thal Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Preparations under way for Layyah Thal Festival

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The district administration is finalising arrangements for the Layyah Thal Festival in connection with the Thal Jeep Rally celebrations.

The festival becomes even more important as the midpoint of the Thal Jeep Rally is located at Rakh Khairewala in Choubara tehsil of Layyah district.

Deputy Commissioner Amira Baidar, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabbir Ahmed Dogar, visited the festival site to review preparations. Assistant Commissioner Choubara Sanaullah Hanjra and Deputy Director Development Kamran Javed were also present.

The deputy commissioner inspected the construction of the stage, seating areas, and the rally track, ensuring all arrangements meet the required standards.

She also reviewed the setup for food stalls, a designated food street, and parking facilities to accommodate visitors.

"The Layyah Thal Festival is the district's largest family event, and we are committed to ensuring the best possible arrangements," stated DC Amira Baidar. She emphasised the need for ample amenities for the rally's enthusiasts and directed the creation of a high-quality food street. Separate seating arrangements for men and women will also be provided to ensure comfort for all attendees.

The DC highlighted that the festival and the Thal Jeep Rally play a significant role in promoting the region’s rich cultural heritage. "These events are pivotal for the promotion of tourism and serve to boost the area's identity," she added.

Related Topics

SITE Women Family Event All Best Jeep

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

17 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

17 hours ago
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

17 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

17 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

18 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

17 hours ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan