Preparations Under Way For Layyah Thal Festival
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The district administration is finalising arrangements for the Layyah Thal Festival in connection with the Thal Jeep Rally celebrations.
The festival becomes even more important as the midpoint of the Thal Jeep Rally is located at Rakh Khairewala in Choubara tehsil of Layyah district.
Deputy Commissioner Amira Baidar, accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shabbir Ahmed Dogar, visited the festival site to review preparations. Assistant Commissioner Choubara Sanaullah Hanjra and Deputy Director Development Kamran Javed were also present.
The deputy commissioner inspected the construction of the stage, seating areas, and the rally track, ensuring all arrangements meet the required standards.
She also reviewed the setup for food stalls, a designated food street, and parking facilities to accommodate visitors.
"The Layyah Thal Festival is the district's largest family event, and we are committed to ensuring the best possible arrangements," stated DC Amira Baidar. She emphasised the need for ample amenities for the rally's enthusiasts and directed the creation of a high-quality food street. Separate seating arrangements for men and women will also be provided to ensure comfort for all attendees.
The DC highlighted that the festival and the Thal Jeep Rally play a significant role in promoting the region’s rich cultural heritage. "These events are pivotal for the promotion of tourism and serve to boost the area's identity," she added.
