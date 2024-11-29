(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Divisional President of the Pakistan People's Party, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah has said that a public meeting will be held in Sukkur on November 30 (Saturday), 2024, to mark the foundation day of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

He expressed these views on Friday while chairing a meeting of the PPP Sukkur Division here at the Peoples Secretariat. Shah chaired the meeting in his capacity as the PPP Sukkur Division President.

He informed the participants of the meeting that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would address via the video link the public meeting being held to mark the party’s foundation.

Syed Bachal Shah said preparations had in a full swing for the upcoming public meeting at Sukkur. In this connection, reception camps will be set up and banners be displayed in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

He said that functions would be held all over Pakistan to mark the PPP’s foundation day.

The meeting also prayed for the departed souls Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Shahnawaz Bhutto and other martyrs of the PPP