Preparations underway for 2024 general elections in Abbottabad District

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting to evaluate the groundwork for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

The meeting addressed various key aspects, including staff training, security measures, accessibility to polling stations, provision of vehicles, installation and monitoring of CCTV cameras, and adherence to directives from the Election Commission to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process.

Iqbal stressed the need for maintaining cleanliness in washrooms, providing clean drinking water, and ensuring overall facilities for voters at polling stations. In a bid to facilitate disabled individuals, he issued instructions for the reconstruction of ramps and slopes to guarantee their seamless participation in the voting process.

Highlighting the significance of administrative matters during polling, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal directed district officers, returning officers, and the police to prioritize order maintenance. He urged the police force to ensure peace and security in all urban areas, emphasizing the implementation of measures to create a secure environment for all citizens to exercise their voting rights.

The meeting was attended by District Election Commissioner Zeeshan Khan, SP Traffic Warden Arif Javaid, Secretary RTA Omar Arshad Khan, RO NA-16 ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Khan Afridi, RO PK-45, RO PK-43 AC- Ali Sher Khan Khalil, RO PK-42 AC-3 Zark Yar Khan Toru, RO PK-44 DFO Mohammad Idris, along with other key officials.