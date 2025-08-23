Preparations Underway For By-elections In Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Security and administrative preparations are being finalized for the upcoming by-elections in three Constituencies of Faisalabad.
According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for by-elections in two National Assembly constituencies—NA-96 and NA-104—and one Provincial Assembly constituency, PP-98. The polls are set to take place on October 5, 2025.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir and City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar chaired a meeting to review election arrangements and security measures. Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to conducting transparent, peaceful, and impartial elections.
Speaking during the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner stated that strict adherence to the guidelines issued by the Election Commission would be ensured under all circumstances. He informed that the training of polling staff will commence on September 10, and polling officers, along with assistant commissioners, have been instructed to visit polling stations in advance to assess on-ground preparations.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that foolproof arrangements will be put in place to ensure the attendance and punctuality of polling staff. He added that contingency and transport plans would be further strengthened to effectively respond to any emergency situation that might arise on polling day. All preparations, he said, must be completed according to the ECP's schedule, with every effort made to guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections.
City Police Officer Sahibzada Bilal Umar assured the meeting that a comprehensive and strict security plan would be implemented on polling day to create a peaceful environment in which voters can freely exercise their democratic right.
Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and officials from various departments were also present at the meeting. The participating departments pledged full cooperation and assured the provision of all necessary facilities to ensure a smooth and orderly election process.
