Open Menu

Preparations Underway For First "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025" In Matiari

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Preparations underway for first "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025" in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming first-ever "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025."

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Noor Ahmed Khahro and Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr Mazahir, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Asadullah Khokhar, district officials, representatives of various NGOs and other key stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the expo, scheduled to be held on February 8 and 9, 2025. The event aims to promote agriculture, livestock, handicrafts, women's entrepreneurship and local industries in district Matiari.

The expo will also feature a flower exhibition, dairy animal competitions, a livestock chamber, a student science fair, stalls showcasing Ajrak, Sindhi caps, Kashi, Jandi work and other cultural products.

Additionally, there will be a pet bird exhibition, traditional sports competitions, livestock auctions and research seminars on agriculture and livestock.

Discussions were held on event management, security, sanitation, traffic control, parking, medical facilities and other essential arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to efficiently execute their duties to ensure the expo's success.

He emphasized that the event would be a milestone for the entire province, offering farmers and business owners an opportunity to benefit from modern technology.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of promoting "Agroforestry," which would introduce innovative agricultural opportunities and familiarize farmers with advanced technologies.

Recent Stories

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

52 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

2 hours ago
Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

4 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

5 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

5 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

6 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan