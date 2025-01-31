Preparations underway for first "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025" in Matiari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh on Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming first-ever "Agro Livestock & Handicraft Expo 2025."

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners Noor Ahmed Khahro and Iqra Jannat, Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr Mazahir, Assistant Commissioner Saeedabad Asadullah Khokhar, district officials, representatives of various NGOs and other key stakeholders.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for the expo, scheduled to be held on February 8 and 9, 2025. The event aims to promote agriculture, livestock, handicrafts, women's entrepreneurship and local industries in district Matiari.

The expo will also feature a flower exhibition, dairy animal competitions, a livestock chamber, a student science fair, stalls showcasing Ajrak, Sindhi caps, Kashi, Jandi work and other cultural products.

Additionally, there will be a pet bird exhibition, traditional sports competitions, livestock auctions and research seminars on agriculture and livestock.

Discussions were held on event management, security, sanitation, traffic control, parking, medical facilities and other essential arrangements.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to efficiently execute their duties to ensure the expo's success.

He emphasized that the event would be a milestone for the entire province, offering farmers and business owners an opportunity to benefit from modern technology.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of promoting "Agroforestry," which would introduce innovative agricultural opportunities and familiarize farmers with advanced technologies.