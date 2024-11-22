Preparations Underway For First Agro Livestock And Handicraft Expo 2025 In Matiari
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a key meeting at the DC Secretariat to review arrangements for the inaugural Agro Livestock and Handicraft Expo 2025
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a key meeting at the DC Secretariat to review arrangements for the inaugural Agro Livestock and Handicraft Expo 2025.
The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, representatives of relevant organizations, farmers and other stakeholders.
Discussions focused on ensuring smooth arrangements, providing facilities to participants and encouraging public engagement in the event.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to enhance their preparations to ensure the event’s success.
The Expo, scheduled for January 25-26, 2025, in Matiari, aims to promote opportunities for growth in agriculture, livestock and handicrafts sectors.
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates2 minutes ago
-
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors3 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 1 ..12 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik12 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Women's land rights held12 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country12 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat12 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visit Taxila Museum25 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case25 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for ..25 minutes ago
-
Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral5 minutes ago