Open Menu

Preparations Underway For First Agro Livestock And Handicraft Expo 2025 In Matiari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Preparations underway for first agro livestock and handicraft expo 2025 in Matiari

The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a key meeting at the DC Secretariat to review arrangements for the inaugural Agro Livestock and Handicraft Expo 2025

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a key meeting at the DC Secretariat to review arrangements for the inaugural Agro Livestock and Handicraft Expo 2025.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, representatives of relevant organizations, farmers and other stakeholders.

Discussions focused on ensuring smooth arrangements, providing facilities to participants and encouraging public engagement in the event.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all concerned departments to enhance their preparations to ensure the event’s success.

The Expo, scheduled for January 25-26, 2025, in Matiari, aims to promote opportunities for growth in agriculture, livestock and handicrafts sectors.

Related Topics

Agriculture Matiari January Event All From

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

2 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

2 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

3 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

3 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

3 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

12 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

28 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

12 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

12 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan