Preparations underway for holding Pukhtoon Qaumi Jirga on Tuesday: Mian Iftikhar

NOWSHERA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Preparations are underway in full swing for holding the Pukhtoon Qaumi Jirga at Baacha Khan Markaz Peshawar on Tuesday (March 10), as invitations have been extended to all the Pukhtoon leadership and central leadership of the mainstream parties, said Central Secretary General of ANP Mian Iftikhar Hussain here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Khudrezai area of Pabbi tehsil, the ANP leader said Invitation letters have been extended to all the Pushtoon leadership while central leaders of JUIF, PPP, PTI, PTM, and QWP have also been invited to attend the moot. Invitations are being extended to the people at the provincial level and it would be our endeavour to make every segment of the society as part of the jirga.

He hoped that the jirga would add a new chapter in the history of Pukhtoons, which is likely to be attended by the Pukhtoon leaders to the fullest.

The jirga would deliberate upon the problems facing the Pukthoons at the national level and it would be an historic step as when ever the Pukhtoons are confronted with the problems, holding of such jirgas have become inevitable.

The jirga would help us to devise a joint strategy for resolution of the problems of the Pukhtoons.

President of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan would host the jirga, the agenda of which has been circulated with the message to the leaders that they can add any point in the agenda on the day of jirga or before the conduct of the moot. It would be an open Jirga wherein leaders of all schools of thought will be allowed to explicitly express their views and comments on the jirga agenda items, Mina Iftikhar concluded.