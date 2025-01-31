Open Menu

Preparations Underway For Kashmir Solidarity Day In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Preparations underway for Kashmir solidarity Day in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dir Lower, Bashir Khan, on Friday reviewed preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all relevant departments, who were assigned specific responsibilities to ensure a successful and well-organized event.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Bashir Khan emphasized the importance of collective efforts in making Kashmir Solidarity Day a meaningful event.

He urged all departments to carry out their duties with dedication.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and ensure an impactful observance of the day.

APP/ari-adi

Recent Stories

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

1 hour ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

1 hour ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

2 hours ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

3 hours ago
 Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

Israel releases new batch of Palestinian prisoners

3 hours ago
Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of ai ..

Seven million people in Sudan in urgent need of aid: WFP

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Ahmed Al-Sharaa on appointment as Syria's interi ..

3 hours ago
 M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integ ..

M42, Ministry of Defence redefine healthcare integration at Arab Health 2025

3 hours ago
 ECB warns of weakening economy following interest ..

ECB warns of weakening economy following interest rate cut

3 hours ago
 DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

DoH licenses Pura Longevity Clinic

3 hours ago
 UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in A ..

UAE President visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan