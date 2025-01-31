Preparations Underway For Kashmir Solidarity Day In Dir Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 12:40 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dir Lower, Bashir Khan, on Friday reviewed preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on February 5.
The meeting was attended by the heads of all relevant departments, who were assigned specific responsibilities to ensure a successful and well-organized event.
Speaking on the occasion, ADC Bashir Khan emphasized the importance of collective efforts in making Kashmir Solidarity Day a meaningful event.
He urged all departments to carry out their duties with dedication.
The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to stand in solidarity with the Kashmiri people and ensure an impactful observance of the day.
APP/ari-adi
