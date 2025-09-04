Preparations underway for monsoon rains in Mirpurkhas Division

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili, has directed all departments to maintain close coordination and ensure necessary arrangements to tackle possible monsoon rains and strong water flow in the Indus River.

This directive was issued during a high-level meeting at the Commissioner Committee Hall on Thursday, where precautionary measures were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, Chairman Talpur instructed officers from the LBOD, Irrigation, Livestock, and Health departments to clean water channels, reduce the water supply gauge, and prepare for potential monsoon-related challenges.

Livestock officials have been directed to provide vaccinations and treatment to protect animals from diseases, while health officials have been tasked with preparing an action plan to ensure healthcare facilities are available at the Union Council level.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan briefed the meeting on the precautionary measures taken across the district.

According to Deputy Director of Livestock Dr. Muhammad Saleem, 28 veterinary centers and camps in 7 tehsils have vaccinated 189,114 animals and treated 12,034 animals.

Meanwhile, Mayor Abdul Rauf Ghori announced that the Municipal Corporation has made all machinery and pumping stations functional, set up a control room, and alerted staff to ensure drainage of rainwater from the city.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioners Subhash Chander and Basharat Hussain, Director Health Dr. Abdul Shakoor Jarwar, and others. Deputy Commissioners from Tharparkar and Umerkot districts also participated via video link, providing updates on the measures taken in their respective areas.

