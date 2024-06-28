Preparations underway for pilgrimage to holy shrines in Iran, Iraq

As the mourning days of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) approach, preparations are in full swing for the visits to the holy shrines in Iran and Iraq

"The Iranian Headquarters of Arbaeen has taken various measures to welcome visitors from other countries, with a special focus on the friendly and brotherly nation of Pakistan," the Iranian Embassy said in a statement on Friday.

In the Sistan and Balochistan province, the Iranian Arbaeen Headquarters has once again provided necessary facilities to receive visitors at the common borders of Iran and Pakistan.

This initiative would ensure a smooth and hospitable experience for the pilgrims.

The pilgrims of Imam Reza's (A.S.) shrine would be able to undertake their pilgrimage during the holy month of Muharram.

The embassy said,"Those interested in visiting the holy shrines from June 27 to July 8, can travel to Iraq via Iran with a valid double-entry visa."

"Additionally, those planning to participate in the Arbaeen Procession from July 9 to August 22, can travel to Iraq through Iran with an Iranian double-entry visa, provided they possess a valid Iraqi visa," it added.

To accommodate the high number of pilgrims at the common borders, the Iranian Arbaeen Headquarters advised the Pakistani pilgrims to first obtain an Iraqi visa before applying for an Iranian visa.

"This can be done at any of the five Iranian missions located in Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, and Quetta," the embassy said.

It advised the visa applicants to follow the regulations and apply for their Iranian visa at any of the designated missions of Iran in Pakistan.

"For the convenience of the pilgrims, caravan owners are requested to transport their groups by bus from Pakistan to Iran and Iraq," the embassy added.

"The Iranian Headquarters of Arbaeen is committed to providing the necessary facilities to ensure the smooth passage of buses carrying pilgrims from Iran to the Iraqi border," it concluded.