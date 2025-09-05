Preparations underway for potential flood situation in Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A crucial meeting was held at the Commissioner Office Sukkur's conference hall on Friday to review the rescue, relief

and security measures in anticipation of a potential flood situation in the Indus River.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Saleem Qureshi, Brigadier Jamil of the Pakistan Army, DIG Police Sukkur Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shehzad Khan, Wing Commander 93 Wing Rangers Aatif, Pakistan Navy's Lieutenant Jahangir, Additional Commissioner One Muhammad Aamir Ansari, Additional Commissioner Two Muhammad Hajjan Ujjan and senior officials from PDMA, Rescue 1122, Irrigation, Health, education, Motorway and other relevant departments.

Commissioner Sukkur Division Abid Saleem Qureshi briefed the meeting, stating that all arrangements have been completed to tackle the potential flood situation. He said that the officers and staff of relevant departments have been put on high alert for 24 hours. The commissioner informed that rescue and relief operations are underway in sensitive areas of the division, and control rooms have been established at the divisional and district levels, staffed by trained personnel from various departments.

The commissioner emphasized that the protection of human life and livestock would be the top priority during the flood.

He warned that if the floodwater exceeds 1 million cusecs, 36 union councils, over 750 villages, livestock, and crops could be affected, with a large population also likely to be impacted. However, if the floodwater remains limited to 700,000 cusecs, the damage would be less, and a plan has already been prepared to minimize losses.

The Commissioner informed that over 70 relief camps have been set up in the division for affected people. More than 200 boats have been prepared in collaboration with PDMA, Navy, and the private sector, with an additional 600 boats available in case of an emergency.

The PDMA has also established a warehouse in Sukkur, stocked with tents, boats, life jackets, and other essential supplies. Furthermore, over 40 mobile and fixed medical camps have been set up to provide healthcare to flood victims, with doctors, paramedical staff, and medicines readily available.

Brigadier Jamil Ahmed of the Pakistan Army assured that the army would stand with the nation in times of need and would play a leading role in rescue and relief operations. He said that the water is expected to reach Sukkur after September 6, and comprehensive preparations have been made in coordination with district and divisional administrations. He emphasized that security challenges in the kacha areas would require a coordinated strategy and effective inter-agency cooperation.