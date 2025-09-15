Open Menu

Preparations Underway For Punjab’s Largest Women’s Sports Event

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Preparations underway for Punjab’s largest women’s sports event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Punjab Minister for Sports Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar, preparations have begun for the successful organization of the province’s largest women’s sports event, Khelta Punjab Pink Games.

A special meeting in this regard was chaired by Director General Sports Punjab Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry, here on Monday, where comprehensive discussions were held on event arrangements and planning.

Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab said that the Pink Games will serve as the biggest platform for female athletes across the province. To ensure smooth execution, special administrative committees are being formed. He informed that team trials will be conducted in all divisions of Punjab during the first week of November, while the official opening of the Games is scheduled for the second week of November.

Khizer Afzaal Chaudhry further stated that more than 3,000 female athletes from across Punjab will participate in multiple sports disciplines. He emphasized that this landmark initiative will not only allow women athletes to showcase their talent but will also promote sports culture and enhance the confidence of female players. He added that the Pink Games are being organized under the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab and the leadership of the Sports Minister to provide greater opportunities for women to excel in sports.

The meeting was also attended by Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Director Admin Abid Shoukat, and administrators of Nishtar Park Sports Complex, who reviewed and discussed arrangements in detail.

