Preparations Underway To Celebrate "Defense Day" In Hyderabad

Preparation to celebrate Defense Day on September, 06 started in Hyderabad on Friday to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war fought with India

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Preparation to celebrate Defense Day on September, 06 started in Hyderabad on Friday to pay homage to the martyrs of 1965 war fought with India.

Different programmes, including seminars, congregations and rallies will be organized in the city to celebrate Pakistan's victory in the 1965 war over India and to renew the resolve to strengthen the country and its ideology.

The political as well as religious parties and social and civil society organizations have arranged special programmes to commemorate victorious moments when Pakistan had defeated India in 1965.

The special programmes will also be held at University of Sindh, Liaquat Medical and Mehran Engineering Universities located in Jamshoro district while day would also be celebrated in newly upgraded Government College University, Hyderabad.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Hyderabad station will also broadcast special programmes in connection with the Defense Day and recorded interviews of our war heroes will also be aired on national transmission.