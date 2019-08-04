Preparations underway to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Preparations are underway across Rawalpindi district like other parts of the country to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan in a befitting manner on August 14.

With the start of August, the preparations for the celebrations of the 72st Independence Day of Pakistan were started in every nook and corner of the city to celebrate the day with zeal and zest.

As the Independence Day gets nearer, the buildings are being illuminated and a number of colorful activities have also been planned to mark this occasion with great enthusiasm.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of Pakistan movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Nowadays, printers and makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are fully engaged in their business.

Jashan-e-Azadi preparations are at its peak as 10 days left and the citizens are getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day with great enthusiasm and national zeal.

The most enthusiastic are children who are busy collecting stickers, badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The Makers of buntings, flags, banners and badges are working round the clock to meet demand as well as supplying to other adjoining areas of the city.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) will also arrange artisans exhibition, folk dance performances, photographic exhibitions and other activities to mark Independence Day.

A number of stalls carrying bunting, flags, badges, Azadi dresses, toys and other accessories are set up in all commercial areas of the city to attract youth and children.

Many food outlets are ready to offer Azadi deals with the discount to attract food lovers while different boutiques and shops offer the huge variety of Azadi dresses.

"We have planned to wear Azadi dresses of green and white colour, bangles and badges and visit some recreational place if the weather remains pleasant", said Momina.

She further said, "Like every year, this year too, we will mark our Independence Day with patriotic zeal." Arrangements are also underway for holding seminars, sports competitions and literary and social activities to commemorate the Independence Day. The city district government has also chalked out a plan in this regard.

A number of stalls with buntings, flags, badges and other items have been established in main city markets including Tench Bhatta, Saddar Bazaar, Raja Bazaar, urdu Bazaar, Benazir Bhutto Road, Buni Market and other areas of the city.

According to program, the day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and development of Pakistan.

The day is celebrated across the country with flag raising ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks taking place.

Nowadays, national songs are in the air which gives the message that whole the nation is united. The national flags are being hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manners.

Special prizes on this occasion are awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their building beautifully.

The educational institutions will also conduct special programmes to mark the independence day.