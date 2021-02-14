UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Preparations Underway To Celebrate 'Thar Festival' In Mithi Next Month

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Preparations underway to celebrate 'Thar festival' in Mithi next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The three day "Thar festival" in Mithi will start from next month with tight security which features several cultural and sports events such as animal races, musical concert and exhibition.

District administration in collaboration with Tharparkar, Thar Foundation and all other concerned departments have decided to organize three day Thar Festival.

The theme "Thar Badlega Pakistan" on 19, 20 and 21st of next month at Marvin ground in Mithi.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Khoso talking to Radio Pakistan said the main objective of Thar Festival is to introduce Thar as a civilized, desert of peace to all over the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Thar Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

34 minutes ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

49 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

3 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.