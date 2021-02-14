Preparations underway to celebrate 'Thar festival' in Mithi next month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The three day "Thar festival" in Mithi will start from next month with tight security which features several cultural and sports events such as animal races, musical concert and exhibition.

District administration in collaboration with Tharparkar, Thar Foundation and all other concerned departments have decided to organize three day Thar Festival.

The theme "Thar Badlega Pakistan" on 19, 20 and 21st of next month at Marvin ground in Mithi.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Khoso talking to Radio Pakistan said the main objective of Thar Festival is to introduce Thar as a civilized, desert of peace to all over the world.