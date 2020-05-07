UrduPoint.com
Preparations Underway To Hold National Assembly, Senate Sessions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:38 PM

Preparations are underway to hold the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate next week, official sources said on Thursday

The Senate session has been requisitioned by the opposition. The National Assembly is likely to meet on Monday The sessions will be held with strict adherence to the health guidelines and standard operating procedures for ensuring safety of the members and staff of the Parliament amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The two houses of parliament will hold debate on the government measures for curtailing the spread of coronavirus, impact of the virus on the national economy and the steps being taken to stimulate business activities.

It was also being considered to not take up any non-legislative business, including question hour, calling attention notices, and privilege and adjournment motions.

A committee on virtual session of the National Assembly held multiple meetings to look into the possibility to hold a virtual session but on the insistence of opposition parliamentary leaders, the proposal could not materialise.

The committee had suggested special flights to facilitate arrival of the members of Parliament in Islamabad.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani visited the hall of the Senate to finalise arrangements for holding of the session.

He instructed the staff to devise a strategy to maintain social distancing and ensure safety of the parliamentarians and officials.

