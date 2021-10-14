Preparations underway to scale up One Window Centers of Ehsaas in KP: Sania

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said the preparations were underway to scale up One Window Centers of Ehsaas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday said the preparations were underway to scale up One Window Centers of Ehsaas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

She briefed the KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz about the One Window operations of Ehsaas during his visit to the "One Window Ehsaas Center" in Sitara Market of Islamabad.

The visit was part of collaborations underway between Ehsaas and the government of KP to establish One Window Ehsaas Centers across all districts of KP.

The KP chief secretary was briefed on the One Stop Shop operations of Ehsaas which integrate all benefits and services for 14 different target groups in one space.

"The Ehsaas Strategy specifies the creation of one-window Ehsaas Centers to enable delivery of multiple Ehsaas programmes through a single window. To assist Ehsaas beneficiaries, One Window Ehsaas operations are being scaled up across all districts of the country including KP province," said Dr Sania in an official statement.

"The integration of all Ehsaas benefits and services under one roof is commendable. KP government will extend full support to Ehsaas for establishing One Window Ehsaas Centers in all districts of the province", assured Dr Kazim Niaz.

The chief secretary was also given a round of the different offices, outlets, and desks at the Ehsaas Center whereby he witnessed all one window operations and met with Ehsaas team and beneficiaries.

KP Secretary Social Welfare, Director General Khalid Siddique and other senior officials of Ehsaas also joined the visit.

The One Window Ehsaas has six pillars: a one stop shop, the Ehsaas physical centre; back office digital interface; a public facing digital information and services platform; a mobile app; an integrated database; and the Ehsaas one-window beneficiary selection and targeting policy.

Last week, Dr Sania went to South Balochistan to explore sites for establishing One Window Centers of Ehsaas in border areas of the province.