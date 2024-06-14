Preparatory & Cleanliness Operation For Eid Reviewed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:18 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday underscored the importance of implementing a zero waste initiative across the division, particularly during the Eid-ul-Azha festivities.
He directed the Municipal Commissioner, Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC), Muhammad Ali Sheikh to efficiently carry out their duties, ensuring no lapses in administrative and security measures.
During a preparatory and cleanliness operation review meeting for Eid, chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, it was emphasised that cleanliness would be a significant challenge throughout the three days of Eid.
He ensured prompt execution of all arrangements outlined in the cleanliness plan.
This includes providing biodegradable bags to households in cities and major towns, as well as digging trenches for the proper burial of sacrificial animals in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Special teams were directed to promptly address any complaints received through control rooms and portals during Eid days. The divisional commissioner emphasised the importance of the presence of deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and municipal officers in the field during Eid days to oversee operations.
He called for strict monitoring of the buying and selling of animals within city limits, particularly outside designated sale points and livestock markets.
