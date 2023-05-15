Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilities in KP educational institutes

A preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary held in anticipation of the 32nd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter-Provincial Coordination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :A preparatory meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary held in anticipation of the 32nd Meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

The meeting focused on several agenda points, with a particular emphasis on the provision of sports facilities in educational institutes across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They discussed the progress achieved thus far and provided updates on the current status of this important matter.

Recognizing the paramount importance of sports facilities for students and youth, the Chief Secretary reiterated their significance during the meeting.

He issued directives to the Elementary and education, Higher Education, and Sports Departments, urging them to enhance their efforts in improving sports facilities for future initiatives.

This initiative aims to promote physical well-being, healthy competition, and overall development among students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

