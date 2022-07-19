UrduPoint.com

'Prepare Land For Peas' Cultivation In October'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 08:29 PM

'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare land for cultivation of peas in October to get bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare land for cultivation of peas in October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that peas were a precious crop of winter season in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan produced 144,422 tons of peas last year. The crop was sown on an area of 22,436 hectares, whereas Punjab province shared 112,267 tons in its production and 17,644 hectares in its cultivation.

He said that time from October to November was most suitable for peas' cultivation in southern and central Punjab areas, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura districts.

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas including Climax, Pason, Rondo, Meteror, Green Feast, Motipak, Green Cross, Mission, Lia Pak, Clasic, 9374, PEA-09, 1800-4, Super Lina and Champion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Faisalabad Punjab Agriculture Sahiwal Chiniot Jhang Gujranwala Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh October November From

Recent Stories

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza ..

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza of M-14

37 seconds ago
 UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narr ..

UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narrows to three

39 seconds ago
 TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakista ..

TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakistan

40 seconds ago
 Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

43 seconds ago
 Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Admi ..

Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Administrator East

16 minutes ago
 More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to ..

More monsoon rains predicted in KP from July 20 to 26

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.