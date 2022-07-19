'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare land for cultivation of peas in October to get bumper yield

A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that peas were a precious crop of winter season in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan produced 144,422 tons of peas last year. The crop was sown on an area of 22,436 hectares, whereas Punjab province shared 112,267 tons in its production and 17,644 hectares in its cultivation.

He said that time from October to November was most suitable for peas' cultivation in southern and central Punjab areas, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Multan, Sahiwal and Sheikhupura districts.

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas including Climax, Pason, Rondo, Meteror, Green Feast, Motipak, Green Cross, Mission, Lia Pak, Clasic, 9374, PEA-09, 1800-4, Super Lina and Champion.