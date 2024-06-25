Preparedness, arrangements reviewed to handle expected torrential rains

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) In response to the forecast of potential heavy rains, a high-level meeting was held to secure the life and property of the people in district Sanghar.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja and Pak Army’s Colonel Muhammad Ali Khowaja from Chhor Cantt, which was also attended by relevant officers. It also reviewed the dewatering plans for both urban and rural areas.

Deputy Commissioner Khowaja emphasized the need for all possible measures to safeguard the public and crops. He directed the authorities to clean natural waterways and remove any obstacles to prevent flooding. He also directed HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations in urban areas.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the municipal and public health engineering departments to keep all machinery in working order and provide training to staff to ensure timely drain out of rainwater.

The Executive Engineer Mithrao Waseem Soomro provided a detailed briefing on the current status of the canal, he informed that water might need to be released into the chotyarion dam due to unexpected rainfall. Executive Engineer Amit Kumar also provided updates on the drainage canal system.

The health department and PPHI officials were also directed to stockpile adequate medical supplies for establishing medical camps if necessary. The meeting was attended by the focal person of Paki Army for flood emergency Major Aminullah, all Assistant Commissioners and officers of irrigation, drainage and other relevant departments.