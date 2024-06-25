Preparedness, Arrangements Reviewed To Handle Expected Torrential Rains
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) In response to the forecast of potential heavy rains, a high-level meeting was held to secure the life and property of the people in district Sanghar.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner/Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja and Pak Army’s Colonel Muhammad Ali Khowaja from Chhor Cantt, which was also attended by relevant officers. It also reviewed the dewatering plans for both urban and rural areas.
Deputy Commissioner Khowaja emphasized the need for all possible measures to safeguard the public and crops. He directed the authorities to clean natural waterways and remove any obstacles to prevent flooding. He also directed HESCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations in urban areas.
The Deputy Commissioner urged the municipal and public health engineering departments to keep all machinery in working order and provide training to staff to ensure timely drain out of rainwater.
The Executive Engineer Mithrao Waseem Soomro provided a detailed briefing on the current status of the canal, he informed that water might need to be released into the chotyarion dam due to unexpected rainfall. Executive Engineer Amit Kumar also provided updates on the drainage canal system.
The health department and PPHI officials were also directed to stockpile adequate medical supplies for establishing medical camps if necessary. The meeting was attended by the focal person of Paki Army for flood emergency Major Aminullah, all Assistant Commissioners and officers of irrigation, drainage and other relevant departments.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU declares results of ADC Part-I and II (External) Annual Examination 20221 second ago
-
ISSI’s marks 51st anniversary8 seconds ago
-
FJMU VC, deans call on governor Punjab15 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Germany agree to strengthen bilateral relationship20 seconds ago
-
Kissan Centers to be operational from July 1 at grain markets24 seconds ago
-
Finance Minister announces special honorarium for officials on budget-session duty10 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on swimming, boating in Swat river10 minutes ago
-
IAHRC Rep. at UNHRC concerned over legal flaws, plight of Kashmiri prisoners10 minutes ago
-
3 killed, 9 injured in Kot Mithan traffic accident30 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather prevails in city30 minutes ago
-
UN Resident Coordinator calls on Balochistan Governor40 minutes ago
-
All constructions banned in Murree40 minutes ago