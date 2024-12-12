Open Menu

"Preparing Leadership For The Future" Workshop Concludes At UoS:

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Human Resource Development Center at the University of Sargodha organized a two-day training workshop titled "Preparing Leadership for the Future" to equip the university's administrative staff with modern leadership principles and prepare them for future challenges.

On the concluding day, Waqar Ahmad, Registrar University of Sargodha attended the workshop as the chief guest. The workshop trainers included Dr Ahsan Mehmood Ahmad from Capital University of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director ORIC UoS, and Khurshid Yousaf, consultant at the Human Resource Development Center UoS.

Dr. Ahsan Mehmood Ahmad, speaking on Technology at the Workplace, emphasized the indispensable role of technology in institutional growth. He highlighted the need for leadership to train teams in adopting technological tools to enhance performance and adapt to future trends.

Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, discussed key aspects of financial management, stressing the importance of effective financial planning and transparent resource management in institutional success. He urged participants to adopt innovative solutions to tackle financial challenges.

Khurshid Yousaf, addressed the system's thinking,emphasizing the necessity of robust organizational systems. He pointed out common issues like poor communication, unclear task distribution, and disciplinary problems, offering practical solutions to strengthen institutional frameworks.

In his closing remarks, Waqar Ahmad lauded the trainers' efforts and highlighted the importance of such workshops in enhancing staff skills and overall institutional performance. He presented shields to the trainers and distributed certificates among participants.

