"Preparing Leadership For The Future" Workshop Concludes At UoS:
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Human Resource Development Center at the University of Sargodha organized a two-day training workshop titled "Preparing Leadership for the Future" to equip the university's administrative staff with modern leadership principles and prepare them for future challenges.
On the concluding day, Waqar Ahmad, Registrar University of Sargodha attended the workshop as the chief guest. The workshop trainers included Dr Ahsan Mehmood Ahmad from Capital University of Science and Technology, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director ORIC UoS, and Khurshid Yousaf, consultant at the Human Resource Development Center UoS.
Dr. Ahsan Mehmood Ahmad, speaking on Technology at the Workplace, emphasized the indispensable role of technology in institutional growth. He highlighted the need for leadership to train teams in adopting technological tools to enhance performance and adapt to future trends.
Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, discussed key aspects of financial management, stressing the importance of effective financial planning and transparent resource management in institutional success. He urged participants to adopt innovative solutions to tackle financial challenges.
Khurshid Yousaf, addressed the system's thinking,emphasizing the necessity of robust organizational systems. He pointed out common issues like poor communication, unclear task distribution, and disciplinary problems, offering practical solutions to strengthen institutional frameworks.
In his closing remarks, Waqar Ahmad lauded the trainers' efforts and highlighted the importance of such workshops in enhancing staff skills and overall institutional performance. He presented shields to the trainers and distributed certificates among participants.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Holy Quran and the life of last Prophet (PBUH) real guidance for all of us: Saleem Haider2 minutes ago
-
DC for strict actions against units causing smog2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan outlines apocalyptic impacts of climate change on its population, economy at ICJ2 minutes ago
-
OPF set up 24 educational institutions in country, more than 17000 students studying12 minutes ago
-
Five women killed in traffic accident in Balochistan42 minutes ago
-
Demand for dry fruits soars in capital amid winter season42 minutes ago
-
President Zardari for greater Chinese investment in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
UNHCR team visits Rohingya refugees in IIOJK: Inquires about their conditions2 hours ago
-
DC visits SES to review facilities for students2 hours ago
-
National Seminar on Ageing and Inclusive Development Held in Islamabad12 hours ago
-
PML-N stresses dialogue, urges PTI to end propaganda12 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2034 hosting rights12 hours ago