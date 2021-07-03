UrduPoint.com
Prescriptions Should Carry Generic Names Of Medicines Instead Of Brands, Chemist Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Prescriptions should carry generic names of medicines instead of brands, chemist association

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The chemist association has urged the Health Authority to direct medical practitioners write only the generic Names of medicines instead of brands.

Talking to journalists here Saturday, Divisional Chairman of Pakistan Chemist Association Akhtar Butt said that pharmaceutical companies were investing huge on doctors to convince them prescribe medicines with brand names which he claimed causes its price hike in the market.

He urged the government to hold doctors bound to prescribe only the generic medicines.

He also demanded that implementation of Schedule-G under Pharmaceutical Act should be reviewed adding that it would compromise their business growth.

He said, they can neither shift medicine business to A-category nor can arrange qualified person at their drugs stores due to higher cost.

He said, their profit margin on medicines was very low compared to other countries. He said that chemists would stage protest if their profit was not increased.

