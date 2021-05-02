UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presence Of Buffaloes In Various Localities Poses Dengue Threat To Residents

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:50 PM

Presence of Buffaloes in various localities poses dengue threat to residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The presence of buffaloes in various parts of the city have posed a serious threat of an outbreak of dengue fever as the filth of these animals support mosquitoes breeding.

The presence of buffaloes can be witnessed in different localities including Dhoke Ellahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Mokh Singh State and Gawalmandi.

The wastage of animals is producing mosquitoes abundantly in these localities which could cause outbreak of dengue fever.

Muhammad Jhangir, a resident of Nadeem Colony said that buffaloes were the permanent threat.

The wastage of the buffaloes also spreading filth and stinking smell in the localities, he added.

Malik Aslam, another resident, said the authorities concerned were not taking action to shift these buffaloes despite the clear directions of the city district government in that regard.

When contacted, an official of the health department said that anti-dengue spray would be carried out soon in the areas.

Related Topics

Dengue Road Government

Recent Stories

ADDED signs agreement with Silal to promote Abu Dh ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms fo ..

52 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

1 hour ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

2 hours ago

24,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.