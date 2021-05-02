Presence of Buffaloes in various localities poses dengue threat to residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The presence of buffaloes in various parts of the city have posed a serious threat of an outbreak of dengue fever as the filth of these animals support mosquitoes breeding.

The presence of buffaloes can be witnessed in different localities including Dhoke Ellahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Javed Colony, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Mokh Singh State and Gawalmandi.

The wastage of animals is producing mosquitoes abundantly in these localities which could cause outbreak of dengue fever.

Muhammad Jhangir, a resident of Nadeem Colony said that buffaloes were the permanent threat.

The wastage of the buffaloes also spreading filth and stinking smell in the localities, he added.

Malik Aslam, another resident, said the authorities concerned were not taking action to shift these buffaloes despite the clear directions of the city district government in that regard.

When contacted, an official of the health department said that anti-dengue spray would be carried out soon in the areas.