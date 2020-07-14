Presence of gardeners, security guards inside parks improves largely: DG PHA

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :DG PHA said Tuesday that presence of gardeners and security guards inside parks premises was being ensured to improve visitors' faith who turned up to enjoy best of the recreational places spread across the city.

While paying visit at different parks to review their condition and security arrangements, Dr Abid Mahmood said green belts were also getting improved and being monitored on daily basis. Director Admin and Finance Rubeena Kusar and Director Horticulture Chaudhary Ghulam Nabi were present on the occasion.

He hinted at initiating tree plantation drive as soon as weather condition would improve in next couple of month. He said they were paying special focus on maintaining cleanliness at all parks and adjoining belts.

"We are doing our best to replace plants being dried up under harsh weather condition with newly and fresh ones,"he remarked.

Replying a question, DG said recovery target from defaulters was being improved with passage of time. Our teams were burning midnight oil to hold recovery target for the past few days and weeks, he said.

