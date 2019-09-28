Presence of President Alvi at Children Festival Turns Kids Excited

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Students from different schools along with their counterparts from different orphanages in the city were stunned to find President Arif Alvi amongst them during a festival opened on the premises of Sindh Governor House here Saturday.

The event meant for children, aged between 5-15 years, only has been organized by a group of local artists, designers, architects, educationists, writers and dramatists through the platform of "Pursukoon Karachi." President Alvi, accompanied by Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, had arrived at the venue without any formal announcement or invitation, expressed his pleasure to see that Spirit of Karachi was being fast revived.

The festivity that was felt thick in the air and the excitement of children attending the two day program with the title "Sheher-e-Funn" made President Alvi all the more confident about the future of the country.

He expressed his confidence that similar programs would be held at regular interval not only in Karachi but in all other parts of the country.

One of the key organizers of the festival, Noor Jehan Bilgrami said major objective is to get children engaged in interactive and creatively designed activities so as to raise awareness and motivation in them - paving way for their engagement with the city.

The young souls in the company of their parents, teachers and caretakers could be witnessed unable to resist their temptation to make most of the opportunity provided to them through series of Fun and Learning related activities.

Particular rush was registered at the pavilions of arts and crafts, theater, science and environment, books and literature besides music and series of hands on activities.

President Alvi while moving through different pavilion appreciated that organizers had successfully managed getting engaged the kids in mind challenging activities.

The event, with no entry fees. will continue till Sunday evening and is expected to attended by hundreds of children who could not make it on Saturday.