Presence Of Terrorist Groups In Afghanistan Security Threat For Pakistan: Munir Akram

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2023 | 12:53 PM

Presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan security threat for Pakistan: Munir Akram

The Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations says Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is responsible for a series of cross-border terrorist attacks inside Pakistan from Afghanistan causing a loss of brave soldiers and civilians.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2023) Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations Munir Akram says the presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan has posed a major security threat to Pakistan.

Speaking at the UN Security Council in New York, he said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is responsible for a series of cross-border terrorist attacks inside Pakistan from Afghanistan causing a loss of brave soldiers and civilians.

He said the border attacks have become more lethal due to the acquisition and use of advanced military equipment by the TTP terrorists, apparently from the stocks left behind by foreign forces in Afghanistan.

Munir Akram said there are over four million Afghans in Pakistan and another six hundred thousand Afghans have made their way into Pakistan over the last two years.

In the wake of the terrorist attacks, he urged international community, and Afghan Interim Government to cooperate with Pakistan in securing the repatriation of all illegal Afghans.

Munir Akram said that despite the challenges, Pakistan believes that engagement and cooperation is the only feasible path to promote to a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan remains committed to the goal of a nuclear weapons free world, addressing regional and global challenges and assuring undiminished security for all States.

He said Pakistan strongly supports all international efforts that seek to promote fair and equitable solutions to disarmament and non-proliferation challenges.

