KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Museum, besides preserving the history of Pakistan Air Force, has also preserved enemy's jet fighter and wreckage of another jet fighter in the museum, which is a testimony to the bravery of the "PAF Shaheens".

The Defense Day is the day of bravery of Armed Forces of Pakistan and defeat of the enemy of the country. The day is observed every year with enthusiasm and zeal.

On one hand, the PAF Museum has preserved the history of the Pakistan Air Force while on the other hand the museum has created galleries based on the historical events and photographs of the heroes who sacrificed for the sake of the nation. The PAF Museum has a gallery named "Operation Swift Retort Gallery". The gallery houses the wreckage of plane which entered Pakistani territory in February last year and was shot down by the PAF Pilots.

Indian Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan was arrested. The gallery also houses the equipment used by the pilot of the Indian warship, Abhinandan's uniform, the media coverage of that time and the cup in which arrested Indian Pilot was served with tea. The Operation Swift Retort Gallery was inaugurated by Air Marshal Mujahid Khan in November last year.

An Indian warplane with the plaque WAR TROPHY has also been preserved in the PAF Museum. The Indian fighter jet was forced to land by Pakistan Air Force Pilots in the 1965 war. There is also a picture of Squadron Leader Brij Pal Singh who later retired from the Indian Air Force as an Air Marshal. The picture placed on the plane was taken in Pasrur (Sialkot) in 1965 when the Indian fighter jet was forcibly landed by Lieutenant Hakimullah and Flying Officer Abbas Mirza in Pasrur.