Present government committed to provide employment to youth: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said Friday that the present government was committed to provide job opportunities to the youth and would utilize all the available resources in the best possible way for national development.

As per Prime Minister's directive, pragmatic steps were underway to generate employment opportunities in all the ministries, he said while addressing a prestigious ceremony regarding Youth Internship Program undertaken by National Highway Authority.

Federal Secretary Communications Jawwad Rafique Malik, Chairman NHA Capt Sikandar Qayyum, Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police Allah Dino Khowaja, senior officers from Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, National Highways and Motorway Police and a large number of students participated.

Murad Saeed said, that NHA had successfully maintained its ISO certification due to commendable performance.

NHA's revenue is enhancing gradually.

He said that todate, NHA's revenue had increased at rate of Rs 59.5 million per day. Our endeavor; he said, is to make NHA financially self reliant through generating more financial resources.

This will enable NHA to build roads from their own resources that will ultimately reduce load on national exchequer, he remarked.

He stressed upon the need of building roads leading to tourist resorts.

He said, Pakistan had travelled from terrorism to tourism.

Speaking about projects on Public Private Partnerships basis he said, Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project would be undertaken this year.

He said, NHA had undertaken Youth Internship Programme and the consultants and construction firms working with NHA were made bound to provide employment to the internees of NHA.

Likewise, the Federal Minister said, job opportunities were being generated in Pakistan Post and the program was to set up 125,000 franchise post offices in the country.

He said that Prime Minister's Ehsaas Program was a significant scheme of the present government under which humane steps like Kamyab Nojawan, Shelter Homes, Langar Khanas, Sehat Insaf Card were being undertaken, which was a step forward towards establishment of a welfare state.

Throwing light on NHA's Youth Internship Programme, NHA's Member Administration Capt Mushtaq Ahmed said, this initiative was taken in January this year.

This programme is divided into Paid and Non Paid Internship on first come, first serve basis.

He said presently 600 students were doing internship in NHA.

He further said, under paid Programme, 4500 applications had been received.

Rs 20,000 per month would be given to degree holder internees, while Rs 10,000 would be given to the Diploma holders, he said.

On this occasion, Aqsa Tariq an internee expressing views appreciated the initiative of NHA.

She desired such programs in other departments throughout the country. Certificates were also awarded to internees who completed their internship in NHA, she added.