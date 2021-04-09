Present Government inherited corruptly rotten system : Sindh Governor

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that the present government had inherited a corruptly rotten system, and it was not easy to break the status quo, but the government poured in every effort to bring a positive change

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday said that the present government had inherited a corruptly rotten system, and it was not easy to break the status quo, but the government poured in every effort to bring a positive change.

The Governor expressed these views while addressing through video link to the participants of the graduation ceremony of the 31st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi on Friday, said a spokesperson.

Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying his level best to bring development to the country. The nation will surely realize the difference at the end of the day, he added.

The Governor congratulated the participants belonging to various civil services groups, on successful completion of their mandatory training.

He highlighted the significance of knowledge-based training in building capacity of civil officers and conducting their public management duties efficiently and effectively, irrespective of the confronting challenges.

He advised the officers to utilize skills they learnt at NIM in their respective assignments and to remain committed in discharge of their responsibilities.

He also emphasized upon the officers to revamp the office working environment to make it more pro-people to ensure better public service delivery.

He said that no doubt, the government has to have sincere assistance from the bureaucrats. Be a part of a just and right path and an instrument in the development of nation and country by weeding out all types of corruption and bottlenecks, he said.

DG NIM Karachi Dr Samina Taslim Zehra, spelled out the salient features of the training courses including computerisation of land record of Sindh, advanced information technology techniques, communication skills and areas of national and international interests.