Present government is committed to make the students of religious seminaries (Madaris) a great asset of Pakistan: Dr Firdous

To a query, the special assistant said the present government was committed to make the students of religious seminaries (Madaris) a great asset of Pakistan

To a query, the special assistant said the present government was committed to make the students of religious seminaries (Madaris) a great asset of Pakistan . It had irked the Maulana as he could no longer use those youth to serve his personal political interests, she added.

To another question, she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been levelling electoral rigging allegations for the last one year. Instead of approaching the appropriate forums like the Election Commission of Pakistan, election tribunals or courts, he was attempting to topple the government and seeking the prime minister's resignation, which clearly manifested his intention and interests.

On the other hand, she said, the PTI had decided to stage a long march and sit-in after a year long struggle when their concerns regarding the election results of four Constituencies were not addressed by all the relevant forums. The PTI's sit-in was for the supremacy of Parliament, rule of law and against the menace of corruption, which was obviously aimed at for the betterment of the common man, she added.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was still in perplexity that 'how Bhutto died in Larkana'. He (Bhutto) was alive in Sindh where the people were dying of hunger and sheer poverty during the PPP's bad governance coupled with miserable law and order.

She said in an attempt to cover his party's failure in Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto was criticizing the Federal government and hurling baseless allegations against the person of Imran Khan through the media, which again proved the fact that PPP leadership had no evidence to prove them innocent in the court of law.

Due to its massive corruption, she added, the PPP now seemed to be 'hanging along the foot-rest of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's tonga'.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan Army's befitting response to violation on the Line of Control by the Indian forces had not only proved that Pakistan was fully capable of tackling any Indian adventurism but also exposed the false propaganda of its media that the Indian army had destroyed camps in Azad Kashmir.

The entire Pakistani nation was proud of its armed forces and standing united along with them, she said. The episode also proved the fact that "we are divided on our political narratives, but are rock solid on our national narrative." The special assistant said today Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a 1320MW power project in Hub district of Balochistan that was an ample proof of his commitment for uplift and prosperity of far-flung areas.

The prime minister, she said, also reviewed in detail the public welfare and infrastructural projects of Sindh and Balochistan. The federal government was fully committed to bring all under-developed cities at par with the developed ones, she added.