UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Present Government Is Committed To Make The Students Of Religious Seminaries (Madaris) A Great Asset Of Pakistan: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 10:51 PM

Present government is committed to make the students of religious seminaries (Madaris) a great asset of Pakistan: Dr Firdous

To a query, the special assistant said the present government was committed to make the students of religious seminaries (Madaris) a great asset of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :To a query, the special assistant said the present government was committed to make the students of religious seminaries (Madaris) a great asset of Pakistan. It had irked the Maulana as he could no longer use those youth to serve his personal political interests, she added.

To another question, she said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been levelling electoral rigging allegations for the last one year. Instead of approaching the appropriate forums like the Election Commission of Pakistan, election tribunals or courts, he was attempting to topple the government and seeking the prime minister's resignation, which clearly manifested his intention and interests.

On the other hand, she said, the PTI had decided to stage a long march and sit-in after a year long struggle when their concerns regarding the election results of four Constituencies were not addressed by all the relevant forums. The PTI's sit-in was for the supremacy of Parliament, rule of law and against the menace of corruption, which was obviously aimed at for the betterment of the common man, she added.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was still in perplexity that 'how Bhutto died in Larkana'. He (Bhutto) was alive in Sindh where the people were dying of hunger and sheer poverty during the PPP's bad governance coupled with miserable law and order.

She said in an attempt to cover his party's failure in Sindh, Bilawal Bhutto was criticizing the Federal government and hurling baseless allegations against the person of Imran Khan through the media, which again proved the fact that PPP leadership had no evidence to prove them innocent in the court of law.

Due to its massive corruption, she added, the PPP now seemed to be 'hanging along the foot-rest of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's tonga'.

Dr Firdous said the Pakistan Army's befitting response to violation on the Line of Control by the Indian forces had not only proved that Pakistan was fully capable of tackling any Indian adventurism but also exposed the false propaganda of its media that the Indian army had destroyed camps in Azad Kashmir.

The entire Pakistani nation was proud of its armed forces and standing united along with them, she said. The episode also proved the fact that "we are divided on our political narratives, but are rock solid on our national narrative." The special assistant said today Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a 1320MW power project in Hub district of Balochistan that was an ample proof of his commitment for uplift and prosperity of far-flung areas.

The prime minister, she said, also reviewed in detail the public welfare and infrastructural projects of Sindh and Balochistan. The federal government was fully committed to bring all under-developed cities at par with the developed ones, she added.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan India Imran Khan Corruption Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army Law And Order Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Long March Died Man Larkana Tonga Hub Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Russian-German X-Ray Space Telescope Reaches Worki ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses NAB appeal against PR's Di ..

4 minutes ago

Estonian President Not Yet Received Invitation to ..

5 minutes ago

Tour de France star Groenwegen sticking with Jumbo ..

5 minutes ago

Facebook Drops 4 Iran, Russia-Origin Networks to C ..

11 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends inauguration of Indones ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.