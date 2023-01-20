UrduPoint.com

Present Government Put The Country On Path Of Development: Ch. Riaz Advocate

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Present government put the country on path of development: Ch. Riaz Advocate

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central and provincial council member Chaudhry Riaz Advocate has said the present government had put the country on the path of development due its prudent economic policies.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said that the present government inherited a number of economic issues when it came to power in the center, but under the wise leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government successfully tackled these issues and saved the country from default.

On the other hand, he said that the politics of the PTI chief was fraught with U-turns and lies and he had been misleading the people with hollow claims all along.

As a result, the national economy was pushed to the brink of collapse.

He said that people had become cognizant of the hollow claims about socio-economic development by the PTI chief and people would reject him in next general elections which would be held on time.

He said that the government had successfully implemented its development plan as promised with people of the country and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif succeeded to get hefty funds for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected areas and its people

