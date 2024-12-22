Open Menu

Present Government's Initiative To Bring Livestock Sector At Par With Int'l Standards: DG Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The government has made a landmark decision to prioritize the livestock sector for the first time, allocating a record 22 billion rupees to drive growth and enhance food security and welfare of farmers through various projects, said Dr. Sajjad Hussain Sangi, Director General of the Livestock and Dairy Development Research Department.

In a recent interview with ptv news channel, Dr. Sajjad Hussain Sangi shared the present government's commitment to transforming the livestock sector into a global player, adding that this ambitious goal is backed by a historic allocation of 22 billion rupees, a first for the sector, aimed at driving growth and enhancing food security.

"We are in the process of upgrading all district and divisional level research laboratories and taking concrete steps to transform the department into a cutting-edge, IT-based sector," he added.

"The government has introduced 3 to 5 new projects aimed at controlling animal diseases and promoting the welfare of farmers, marking a significant step towards the development and prosperity of the livestock sector," he added.

He also emphasized the need for additional funding and increased exports to further boost the growth and development of the livestock sector.

While addressing concerns about chicken meat, he assured that Pakistan's chicken meat meets international standards, urging the public to disregard baseless rumors.

He emphasized that chicken eggs and meat are safe for consumption, particularly for children and are free from harmful hormone effects.

Responding to a question about bird flu, he revealed that Pakistan has remained bird flu-free since 2013, with no reported cases in the past 7 years.

He noted that while bird flu is still a concern in countries like the USA and others, Pakistan's robust measures have ensured the country remains safe from this disease.

Replying another question, he said we are upgrading laboratories and providing scholarship opportunities are indeed significant steps towards promoting research and development in the livestock sector.

By facilitating youngsters to specialize in this field, the government aims to create a pool of skilled professionals who can drive growth and innovation, he added.

Several scholarship programs are available to support students and researchers in the livestock sector, he added.

He also added that the government is taking proactive steps to address significant threats to animal health, including Zanotic diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), and climate change.

Research is underway to combat these issues and ensure the well-being of animals, he added.

The Ministry of Health is collaborating closely with other departments to address AMR, which is a growing concern worldwide, he added.

To combat climate change's impact on animal health, the government is likely exploring strategies to promote resilient and sustainable livestock production systems as 60 to 70% diseases in human transmitted from animals.

