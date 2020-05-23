Present govt committed to root out corruption: Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said the present government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country and steps were being taken in that regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said the present government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country and steps were being taken in that regard.

He said the law would take its course against those found guilty in the Sugar Scandal Forensic Report. "The present government's policy is to punish all those found guilty in any crime," Chaudhry Sarwar said.

The Governor said that the opposition continued its rant that the sugar scandal report would not see the light of day. However, he said, the prime minister fulfilled his promise of making the scandal forensic report public. "The PTI government is pursuing national interests instead of political interests and there will be no compromise on corruption," he said. During the coronavirus pandemic crisis, he said the PDN provided ration to over a million poor families.

He was addressing ceremonies to distribute ration among 1,000 poor families at social worker Chaudhry Wajid Mahmood's residence, inauguration of Sarwar Foundation Filtration Plant and foundation stone laying ceremony of a Hunergah as well as talking to media persons.

The governor's wife Begum Perveen Sarwar, Punjab government Spokesman Raja Asad Iqbal, Punjab government's social media focal person Mian Anas Aslam Dolla and others were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the Governor said the PTI government was committed to purge Pakistan from the menaces of corruption, extremism and injustices.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made it clear that the machine of accountability would crush all corrupt without any discrimination. He said the Sugar Scandal Forensic Report had been made public and those found guilty would now be brought to book. In the coronavirus pandemic, he said the Governor's House was working with the Federal and Punjab governments as well as social welfare organizations to provide ration to poor families. So far, he said, over a million families had been given ration at their doorsteps.

The Governor Punjab said that allowing opening of markets and bazaars till 10pm up till Eid-ul-Fitr did not mean that the dreadful corona had subsided. He said there were ample chances of spread of coronavirus, where people would not be observing SOPs strictly. He said those not observing SOPs were not only their own enemies but public at large. "So, there is no option but to observe SOPs," he stressed.

Begum Perveen Sarwar said the Sarwar Foundation had distributed ration among over 20,000 poor families as well as working to install filtration plants to offer clean drinking water to people not only in Punjab but across the country. She said Hunergah Centers were also being established to impart sewing and other skills so that they could earn their livelihood in a respectable manner. "Our mission is to make poor people financially strong and lead them towards progress and prosperity," she said and added that all available resources were being utilized for the purpose.