Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said he anti-polio campaign had commenced

in the Sindh province.

He said that 12 cases of polio from Sindh was a matter of concern.

The Governor said that the goal of immunizing 10.6 million children in the province was a welcome initiative.

He said that awareness about virus was very essential.

He further said that the present government was determined to eradicating polio from the province.