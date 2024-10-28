- Home
Present Govt Determined To Eradicating Polio From Sindh Province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said he anti-polio campaign had commenced
in the Sindh province.
He said that 12 cases of polio from Sindh was a matter of concern.
The Governor said that the goal of immunizing 10.6 million children in the province was a welcome initiative.
He said that awareness about virus was very essential.
He further said that the present government was determined to eradicating polio from the province.
