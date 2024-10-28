Open Menu

Present Govt Determined To Eradicating Polio From Sindh Province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Present govt determined to eradicating polio from Sindh province: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said he anti-polio campaign had commenced

in the Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday said he anti-polio campaign had commenced

in the Sindh province.

He said that 12 cases of polio from Sindh was a matter of concern.

The Governor said that the goal of immunizing 10.6 million children in the province was a welcome initiative.

He said that awareness about virus was very essential.

He further said that the present government was determined to eradicating polio from the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Polio From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

ADB Country Director calls on Chairman FBR

4 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag ..

Aleem Khan lauds NHA's 100pc revenue surge, M-Tag implementation, technical upgr ..

5 minutes ago
 IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra ..

IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Tuesday

5 minutes ago
 Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

Court extend Bushra Bibi's bail till Nov 4

5 minutes ago
 Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review discipl ..

Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to review disciplinary inspection report

5 minutes ago
 Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’shi ..

Army leads in Korean Ambassador Taekwondo Ch’ship

5 minutes ago
Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspe ..

Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities

5 minutes ago
 Full court meeting underway at SC

Full court meeting underway at SC

16 minutes ago
 Regional federal ombudsman office starts registeri ..

Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..

9 minutes ago
 PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaz ..

PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi

9 minutes ago
 Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog

9 minutes ago
 Commodities rate re-fixed

Commodities rate re-fixed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan