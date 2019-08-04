Present govt failed to control land grabbers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Present government of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) also failed to control the land grabbers in the twin cities, some police officials individually started campaign against land mafia as the Islamabad Police and District Administration totally failed to control the situation.

According to very credible sources, a land grabber named Chaudhry Mushtaq has started grabbing the lands of citizens in the area of Chontra, the land revenue officers (Patwaris) and local bodies representatives and Chairman are backing the culprit.SHO Police Station Chontra has informed Online that law enforcers would strong retaliate to such culprits, SP Mazhar and DSP Farman has said that despite the fact that this mafia is powerful but law enforcement agencies will answer them with full force.