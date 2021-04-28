UrduPoint.com
Present Govt Giving Top Priority To Development Of Balochistan: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 08:35 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said for the first time in the country's history, the present government was giving top priority to the development of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said for the first time in the country's history, the present government was giving top priority to the development of Balochistan.

Owing to the previous regime's policy of neglecting Balochistan, its people did not get their rights, but now a new era of development had started in the province, he added.

The local youth were being provided job opportunities in the projects initiated in the province, he said.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with political elders of Balochistan here during which matters relating to addressing the issue of gas and electricity in the province were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Zubaida Jalal, Asad Umar and Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to the PM Usman Dar, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Nawab Shah Zain Bugti, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind and other elders.

The meeting also discussed in detail about upgrading the "Hinglaj Mandir", located at Coastal Highway, as per international standards and developing it as a religious tourist site.

The meeting was also apprised of the prime minister's strategy about taking up the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat at international level.

