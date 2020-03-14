Present govt is according priority to health sector : Dr Yaameen Rashid

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The incumbent govt is according priority to health sector and its ample proof is 28000 fresh recruitments for hospitals and basic health units and issuance of health cards to 50 thousand people across the province.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said this during her visit to a site in Attock where Mother and Child Hospital will be built over an area of 72 kanals at the cost of more than 4 billion rupees. She was accompnied Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari , Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar , AC Jannat Hussain Nekokara , CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz , Deputy Director Public Relations Shehzad Niaz Khokhar and others.

Provincial Minister said that next financial year funds will be allocated for this hospital while temporarily this hospital will start functioning in a seven rooms building which will be vacated by Comsats university in a couple of months.

Dr Yasmin said , the Mother and Child hospital will be well equipped having state of the art facilities both for mothers and their children. She said , remarkable progress has been made in health sector across the Punjab and now most of the public sector hospitals are well equipped and said that specially our 98% basic health units are now having qualified doctors, paramedics and medicines.

The minister said , 28000 vacant posts in health department have been filled while remaining vacant seats are being filled gradually.

Yasmin said , govt has issued 50 thousand health cards to people while in next phase health cards will be issued to all govt employees.

She specially asked the concerned authorities to send her a report regarding THQ Hospital Pindigheb with recommendations for improvement of the hospital.

She directed the district administration to ensure all preventive measures to avoid spread of Coronavirus and ensure closure of all universities, colleges, schools, seminaries, marriage halls and not to allow any other public gathering.

The minister also visited District Headquarters Hospital Attock to know about the facilities being provided to indoor and out door patients.

Earlier on her arrival DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar briefed the Provincial Minister about the site where the Mother and Child Hospital will be built.

The minister also visited the building (which will be vacated by Comsats University) where Mother and Child Hospital will start functioning temporarily. On the other hand people have lauded the decision of the govt for temporary establishment of the hospital in a building which will be vacated by Comsats University.

People from different walk of life told newsmen that Comsats University has its new building and must vacate the old building on priority.