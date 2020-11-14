UrduPoint.com
Present Govt Pursues PM's Vision For A Clean And Green Pakistan: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign which was started from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is now going on very successfully and the present government is following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a clean and green Pakistan.

He expressed these views while participating in the tree planting campaign under Clean and Green Karachi at United Medical and Dental College Korangi, said a spokesperson on Saturday.

Earlier, the Governor of Sindh also launched a tree plantation campaign.

Dean, United Medical and Dental College Dr. Bilal Faiz, received the Governor of Sindh.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed was also present on the occasion.

The Governor Sindh said that he hope that other institutions would also take part in the Clean and Green Karachi campaign and play their full role in this regard.

The role of United Medical and Dental College in tree plantation campaign is commendable, he said.

He added that the government can plant trees, but protecting them is collective responsibility of public.

The Governor Sindh said that Karachi has been turned into a concrete jungle while beautiful birds have migrated from Karachi to other areas due to garbage and fruit bearing trees in Karachi have also become extinct.

He said that we should plant eco-friendly trees that bring economic benefits as well as a pleasant climate.

He also congratulated the management of the college on the tree plantation campaign.

