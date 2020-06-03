UrduPoint.com
Present Govt Restored People's Trust In Pakistan Postal Services: Minister For Communications And Postal Services Murad Saee

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:07 PM

Present govt restored people's trust in Pakistan Postal Services: Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saee

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Wednesday that the present government by taking its timely steps have restored people's trust in the department of Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Wednesday that the present government by taking its timely steps have restored people's trust in the department of Pakistan Post.

Speaking at the launch of Digital Financial Services, Agreement signing ceremony with HBL, at Postal Staff College, here he said that the present government has taken many initiatives for development of Pakistan Postal Services and introduction of a new technology as part of its same policy.

He said it was an important step of the government's strategy to pay attention towards turn round of the institutions which were running in losses.

He said that Pakistan Post had biggest share in saving bank accounts.� Murad Saeed said that HBL had been the biggest banking network in the country added that he said that the agreement between Pakistan Postal Services and HBL would also prove beneficial for overseas Pakistanis.

� He thanked media for highlighting postal services, saying that due to media cooperation, Pakistan Post business had improved.

He said that in major cities people had desire to get parcels and articles on the same day. "So we started same delivery service at their doorstep"' he said.

The minister said that electronic money order (EMO) service was initiated for domestic remittances and money transfers on nominal charges.

He said that so far 500 locations were provided with this facility under EMO service.

He said that e-Commerce initiative was also introduced to meet the requirement of the customers.

He said that a number of initiatives were taken for the development of the postal sector in the country.

