"Present Management Of PTV Committed To Restoring Its Past Glory"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Human Resource Officer of Pakistan Television Corporation Tahir Mushtaq on Wednesday said that the present management of the ptv was committed to restoring the past glory of the national television.

During a visit to PTV News Center he said that the development and stability of the institution and welfare of employees were top most priorities.

He said that the benefits of the employees of any organization depended on its profit.

He said that if the organization was on the path of development, the well- being of the employees will also increase.

He said that experts, craftsmen and workers of various fields were valuable assets of the PTV who used their best abilities with full dedication in every hour of difficulty.

He said that the management and workers of PTV were inter dependent and they would work together honestly.

During the visit he met officials from various departments who briefed him about the relevant issues.

He also met senior officers and experts of news and current affairs department and discussed various issues.