UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Present Situation In IOK Getting Worst: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Shfaqat Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:20 PM

Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shfaqat Mehmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shfaqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that the present situation of Kashmir was getting worst which was very painfull for Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shfaqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that the present situation of Kashmir was getting worst which was very painfull for Muslim Ummah.

Addressing at ceremony at Islamabad College for Girls, he said that Indian forces had continued aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to stop Kashmiris straggle for right of self determination.

He said that they would fail to further suppress the innocent Kashmiris as International community had started realizing the tensed situation in IOK.

He said that since four months Kashmir had been locked down by Indians which was not bearable any more.

The minister said that international community should take notice of the prevailing situation of IOK to less miseries of Kashmirs.

He said that Kashmir's ray of hope could not be supresed adding that kashmiris were suffering since long. He said that food and Medicines were not available to them, children were not even provided with milk which could not be tolerated.

Pakistanis were determine to stand with freedom struggle of Kashmiris, he added.

Shfaqat Mehmood said that Pakistan would continue its moral support to Kashmiris for their basic right of self determination.

At the end of the ceremony tabloos and national songs were presented by children to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Education Moral Muslim

Recent Stories

NUST retains top position in Pakistani HEIs; ascen ..

7 minutes ago

UAE-Saudi working together towards a &#039;bright ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree inviting SCC to ..

21 minutes ago

Plan afoot to allow duty-free import of one hybrid ..

58 seconds ago

MSF Calls on EU to Break Deal With Turkey, Boost M ..

1 minute ago

Al-Khidmat Foundation organized free medical eye c ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.