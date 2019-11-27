Present situation in IOK getting worst: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shfaqat Mehmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shfaqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that the present situation of Kashmir was getting worst which was very painfull for Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Shfaqat Mehmood on Wednesday said that the present situation of Kashmir was getting worst which was very painfull for Muslim Ummah.

Addressing at ceremony at Islamabad College for Girls, he said that Indian forces had continued aggression in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to stop Kashmiris straggle for right of self determination.

He said that they would fail to further suppress the innocent Kashmiris as International community had started realizing the tensed situation in IOK.

He said that since four months Kashmir had been locked down by Indians which was not bearable any more.

The minister said that international community should take notice of the prevailing situation of IOK to less miseries of Kashmirs.

He said that Kashmir's ray of hope could not be supresed adding that kashmiris were suffering since long. He said that food and Medicines were not available to them, children were not even provided with milk which could not be tolerated.

Pakistanis were determine to stand with freedom struggle of Kashmiris, he added.

Shfaqat Mehmood said that Pakistan would continue its moral support to Kashmiris for their basic right of self determination.

At the end of the ceremony tabloos and national songs were presented by children to show solidarity with Kashmiris.