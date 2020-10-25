Presently 398 Protect Areas including 31 National Parks, 92 wildlife sanctuaries: MoCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Presently there were a total of 398 Protected Areas of different categories across the country including 31 National Parks, 92 wildlife sanctuaries, 97 game reserves, 160 community reserves, 19 wetlands under Rasmar Convention.

According to Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), the total Protected Area was about 12% of the total land area of the country before 2018; this has increased to 13% over the past two years.

The overall objective of Protected Areas component under the 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme' was to improve the overall conservation of the existing Protected Areas; encourage eco-tourism, community engagement and job creation through the conservation, adding that "also to improve quality and sustainable management of these areas for improving conservation and for strengthening biodiversity and ecosystems".

The Government further planned to expand the Protected Areas cover by adding new areas for conservation of natural flora and fauna.

The government was planning to launch the 'Protected Areas Initiative' (PAI) with overarching objective to strengthen Protected Areas across the country.

Expand Protected Areas Network from 13% to 15% by 2023 through quality enhancement to achieve international standards. The Provincial Governments would be requested to participate through their finances to ensure greater protection.

PAI Initiative aimed to develop 15 model Protected Areas across country under TBTTP with overarching Objectives to conserve over 7295.549 Sq km of land area across country,develop management plans for sustainability through community engagement.

The initiative also aimed to quality enhancement of PA's through development of National Park Service, Promotion of eco- tourism with standardized infrastructure, facilitate conservation; enrichment of biodiversity; create cultural and social capital, all towards meeting challenges of Climate Change, global recognition through IUCN Green Listing and green Stimulus creation of over 5,500 jobs and strong community engagement through this component alone.

