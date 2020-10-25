UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Presently 398 Protect Areas Including 31 National Parks, 92 Wildlife Sanctuaries: MoCC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Presently 398 Protect Areas including 31 National Parks, 92 wildlife sanctuaries: MoCC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Presently there were a total of 398 Protected Areas of different categories across the country including 31 National Parks, 92 wildlife sanctuaries, 97 game reserves, 160 community reserves, 19 wetlands under Rasmar Convention.

According to Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), the total Protected Area was about 12% of the total land area of the country before 2018; this has increased to 13% over the past two years.

The overall objective of Protected Areas component under the 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme' was to improve the overall conservation of the existing Protected Areas; encourage eco-tourism, community engagement and job creation through the conservation, adding that "also to improve quality and sustainable management of these areas for improving conservation and for strengthening biodiversity and ecosystems".

The Government further planned to expand the Protected Areas cover by adding new areas for conservation of natural flora and fauna.

The government was planning to launch the 'Protected Areas Initiative' (PAI) with overarching objective to strengthen Protected Areas across the country.

Expand Protected Areas Network from 13% to 15% by 2023 through quality enhancement to achieve international standards. The Provincial Governments would be requested to participate through their finances to ensure greater protection.

PAI Initiative aimed to develop 15 model Protected Areas across country under TBTTP with overarching Objectives to conserve over 7295.549 Sq km of land area across country,develop management plans for sustainability through community engagement.

The initiative also aimed to quality enhancement of PA's through development of National Park Service, Promotion of eco- tourism with standardized infrastructure, facilitate conservation; enrichment of biodiversity; create cultural and social capital, all towards meeting challenges of Climate Change, global recognition through IUCN Green Listing and green Stimulus creation of over 5,500 jobs and strong community engagement through this component alone.

\395

Related Topics

Tsunami Job All From Government Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation t ..

11 minutes ago

Dana Gas sells onshore Egypt producing business to ..

26 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi visits Etihad Credit Insurance office i ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai allows camping with caravans on Jebel Ali be ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,359 new COVID-19 cases, 2,037 reco ..

2 hours ago

Special Olympics UAE launches Unified Robotics 202 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.